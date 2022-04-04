Director Mahesh to explore Vitiligo in his next, Bili Chukki Halli Hakki

By Express News Service

Mahira director Mahesh Gowda’s next film is titled Bili Chukki Halli Hakki. Starring Mahesh in the lead, the film will be backed by his home banner, Honudi Productions.

Throwing light on the project, Mahesh said that he is trying to break barriers by making a film on the topic of Vitiligo. “This is a subject, which has never been explored in Indian cinema. I’m the first actor with Vitiligo condition to play the lead,” says Mahesh, who bills his film as a romcom. “A simple village guy with vitiligo disorder is made to marry a beautiful fair girl, and this leads to a lot of confusion about the girl’s decision. This is the crux of the story, which is going to be a laugh roti,” says the director..

Mahesh shares that it was Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who motivated him to go ahead with the project. Bili Chukki Hali Hakki stars popular TV serial actor and Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant, Vaishnavi Gowda opposite Mahesh. “The rest of the cast and technical crew is being finalised, and we plan to kickstart shooting in May,” says Mahesh.