Dhanveerrah to star in Jayathirtha’s Kaiva

This director has come up with a romantic drama with elements of crime; film will be based on a true incident that took place in 1983

Dhanveerrah (Photo | YouTube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhanveerrah will be collaborating with director Jayathirtha for his next. The project commenced with a simple muhurath on the occasion of Ugadi. Jayathirtha, the director of Olave Mandara, Beautiful Manasugalu, and the upcoming pan-India film, Banaras, is said to have come up with an interesting subject. 

Kaiva will feature Dhanveerrah in the titular role, which is inspired by the lord’s name, Kaivara Bheema. The project, which is a romantic drama with elements of crime, is based on true incidents that took place in 1983. More details about the film is expected to be out soon. 

Currently, Dhanveerrah is busy shooting for Vamana, an action entertainer directed by Shankar Raman. This will be the actor’s third outing after Bazaar and By2Love. 

On the other side, Jayathirtha is busy with the post-production work of his next film, Banaras, and the team is looking for an August release. The film marks the debut of Zaid Khan and has Sonal Monteiro playing the female lead. 

This multilingual film, Banaras made in Kannada, will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.  The makers have shot the film at all 64 ghats in the backdrop of Varanasi. 

