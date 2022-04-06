STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varnapatala, a film on autism, to hit the theatres this week

Saraswati Hosdurga, a UK-based paediatrician, is the creator and producer of this film. It is directed by national award filmmaker, Chethan Mundadi
 

April being World Autism Acceptance Month, the makers have planned to release the film on April 8. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Varnapatala (Spectrum), produced by UK-based pediatrician, Saraswati Hosdurga, and directed by national award filmmaker Chethan Mundadi, is about Autism spectrum disorder. April being World Autism Acceptance Month, the makers have planned to release the film on April 8. Ahead of the release, Saraswati talks to CE and discusses his upcoming film.

The film stars Jyothika Rai, child artists — Aanshika Shetty, Dhanika Hegde, and Hanshika Varnapatala. The film also features Suhasini as a doctor.

“I wrote the story based on the observations of the life journey of such children in the society and orphanages by Bangalore-based entrepreneur, Kavitha Santhosh. The film highlights the challenges of parents of children with special needs,” says Saraswati adding, “We aim to bring awareness as the high incidences of child abuse happen to such children as they are highly vulnerable.”

The concept and ideas were discussed with director Karthik Saragur of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja fame. Pallavi Rao, a parent, also brought her expertise in finalising the plots. Saraswati Hosdurga has produced the film along with Kavitha Santosh under the banner Sai Ganesh Productions. It has music by Harsh Vardhan Raj. Ganesh Hegade has handled the cinematography.

The film has already been screened at many International Film Festivals and has won several awards. “Our film has bagged eight accolades. It was among the official selections at fests including London Independent Film Award, 11th Dadasaheb Phalke Film festival, World Premiere Film Award, Red Movie Awards, and Oniros Award,” says Saraswati. 

