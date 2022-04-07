STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pramod to star in 'Bond Ravi'

The film marks the directorial debut of Prajwal SP, and will star Kajal Kunder in the female lead

Actor Pramod

By Express News Service

Actor Pramod, who came to the limelight with Geetha Bangle Stores, has bagged yet another interesting project. Pramod’s next film, Bond Ravi, will be a romantic-action entertainer. 

Prajwal, who has previously assisted directors like S Mahendar, Prashanth Raj, and Kantha Kannalli, will be making his directorial debut with Bond Ravi. The film’s mahurat is to take place on Wednesday, and the team will commence shooting. 

Produced by Narasimha Murthy under the Life Line Films banner, Bond Ravi will feature Kajal Kunder in the female lead and stars Ravi Kale, Ravi Prakash, Shobraj, and Vijay Chendoor.

While Mano Murthy of Mungaru Male fame will be scoring music for Bond Ravi, the lyrics are by Nagendra Prasad and Jayanth Kaikini. KS Chandrashekar will be handling the cinematography.

