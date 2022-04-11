STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhruva Sarja’s Martin to release on Dasara

Dhruva Sarja’s action- entertainer, directed by AP Arjun, to hit theatres on September 30.

Published: 11th April 2022 08:51 AM

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja’s next after Pogaru will be Martin. 75 per cent of the film’s shooting is wrapped up, and now, the makers have officially announced the release date. The multilingual film, directed by AP Arjun, and produced by Uday K Mehta, is all set to hit the theatres on September 30 coinciding with the Dasara festivities. Martin will be yet another multilingual film that will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The makers, who recently shot some crucial portions in Kashmir, will soon wrap up the film’s shooting. Martin stars Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead. The film also features Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anveshi Jain playing pivotal characters. Mani Sharma will score Martin’s music. Well-known cinematographer Satya Hegde is handling the camerawork for the film. Martin marks the second collaboration between Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun.

