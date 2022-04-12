STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rangayana Raghu to play lead in Janardhan Chikkana’s murder mystery

The film, backed by Hemanth M Rao, will also feature Paavana Gowda, Siddharth Mulimane, and Sharath Lohitashwa in prominent roles
 

Rangayana Raghu

By Express News Service

Rangayana Raghu, who is popularly known for his character roles, will be featured as the lead in director Janardhan Chikkanna’s next. The director, who came to the limelight with his debut directorial Gultoo, has come up with a murder mystery set in the 1990s. The team, who have finalised the lead actor, has also roped in Paavana Gowda, Siddharth Mulimane, and Sharah Lohitashwa who will be seen in prominent roles.

The film made under Hemanth’s Lost and Found Films Production House banner will go on floors on the 20th of this month. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to reveal the title of this murder mystery on April 18. Hemanth categorises this film as a moody thriller and the shooting will mostly take place in Chikmagalur and the Madikeri belt. Music director Charan Raj and cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy will be working on this project.

