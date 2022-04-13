Director Ravindranath to introduce new faces in 'Sunflower'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director S Ravindranath has taken up his third project, titled Sunflower and an announcement was made with a title poster. The film, touted to be an intense love drama will see two debut actors foraying into films. Speaking about the film, director Ravindranath said, “We are introducing Shivank, who will be playing the lead hero, and will have Nireeksha Rao as the female lead.”

Speaking of Shivank’s role in the film, Ravindranath said, “The title poster — which is filled in old cassettes — hints about the hero’s character. He is an ardent lover of all kinds of films, and the names mentioned in the cassettes such as Kasturi Nivasa, Nagarahavu, Jackie, and Michael Jackson indicate his favourite movies, actors, and singer.

Sunflower is produced by B Yatheendra, and will have music scored by Judah Sandy. SK Rao, who collaborated with Ravindranath for Monsoon Raaga, the director’s second film, which featured Dhananjay and Rachita Ram, will also be doing the cinematography for Sunflower. Meanwhile, Monsoon Raaga, which is halfway through the schedule, is getting ready to resume shooting from May 1st week. Director Ravindranath made his debut with Pushpaka Vimana starring Ramesh Arvind.