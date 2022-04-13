STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Ravindranath to introduce new faces in 'Sunflower'

The title poster of director Ravindranath’s Sunflower teased Shivank’s role in the film

Published: 13th April 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shivank

Shivank

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director S Ravindranath has taken up his third project, titled Sunflower and an announcement was made with a title poster.  The film, touted to be an intense love drama will see two debut actors foraying into films. Speaking about the film, director Ravindranath said, “We are introducing Shivank, who will be playing the lead hero, and will have Nireeksha Rao as the female lead.”

Speaking of Shivank’s role in the film, Ravindranath said, “The title poster — which is filled in old cassettes — hints about the hero’s character. He is an ardent lover of all kinds of films, and the names mentioned in the cassettes such as Kasturi Nivasa, Nagarahavu, Jackie, and Michael Jackson indicate his favourite movies, actors, and singer.

Sunflower is produced by B Yatheendra, and will have music scored by Judah Sandy. SK Rao, who collaborated with Ravindranath for Monsoon Raaga, the director’s second film, which featured Dhananjay and Rachita Ram, will also be doing the cinematography for Sunflower. Meanwhile, Monsoon Raaga, which is halfway through the schedule, is getting ready to resume shooting from May 1st week. Director Ravindranath made his debut with Pushpaka Vimana starring Ramesh Arvind.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunflower Shivank Nireeksha Rao Michael Jackson Pushpak Vimana
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp