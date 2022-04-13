'Girki' aims for a May release

By Express News Service

Girki’s motion poster by Shivarajkumar in March. The makers are now planning to release the film in May. The teaser released by actor Sharan has been garnering a lot of attention.

Girki marks the directorial debut of Veeresh PM. He had previously worked with directors Yogaraj Bhat and Mahesh Babu. The film stars Taranga Vishwas, Vilok Raja, Divya Uruduga, and Rashi Mahadev in lead roles. Director Veeresh doesn’t categorise Girki into any genre as it has multiple elements like love, sentiments, action, comedy, and thriller.

The film, made under the banner of Edith Film Factory in association Vasuki Movie Production, has Veersamarath scoring the music. The film’s lyrics have been penned by Yogaraj Bhat, Jayanth Kaikini, and the director himself. Naveen Kumar Challa has handled the cinematography for Girki. The team has planned to the release the film next month. The date will be finalised soon.