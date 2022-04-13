STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Girki' aims for a May release

Girki’s motion poster by Shivarajkumar in March.

Published: 13th April 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Girki’s motion poster by Shivarajkumar in March. The makers are now planning to release the film in May. The teaser released by actor Sharan has been garnering a lot of attention.

Girki marks the directorial debut of Veeresh PM. He had previously worked with directors Yogaraj Bhat and Mahesh Babu. The film stars Taranga Vishwas, Vilok Raja, Divya Uruduga, and Rashi Mahadev in lead roles. Director Veeresh doesn’t categorise Girki into any genre as it has multiple elements like love, sentiments, action, comedy, and thriller.

The film, made under the banner of Edith Film Factory in association Vasuki Movie Production, has Veersamarath scoring the music. The film’s lyrics have been penned by Yogaraj Bhat, Jayanth Kaikini, and the director himself.  Naveen Kumar Challa has handled the cinematography for Girki. The team has planned to the release the film next month. The date will be finalised soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girki Mahesh Babu Sharan Vasuki Movie Production
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp