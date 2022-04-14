STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yash Shetty makes foray into Tollywood  

The actor will be making his Telugu debut with Murali Kishor Abburu’s film
 

Yash Shetty.

By Express News Service

Yash Shetty, known for the antagonist and lead roles in various Kananda films, is all excited to make his mark in the Telugu film industry.

Yash Shetty will make his debut in Murali Kishor Abburu’s direction titled Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnukatha, which will be made under the Geetha Arts banner. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram in the lead. Yash Shetty has completed the first schedule in Tirupathi and will be joining the sets again in May for the second schedule.

Yash Shetty, who is also playing a small role in KGF Chapter 2, is looking forward to watching the film. Meanwhile, the actor has a lineup of projects —Once upon a time in Jamaaligudda, Gowli, Kalanthaka, Kirathaka 2, Pepe, and Dharani Mandala Madyadolage — in different stages of productions.

