It's all like a dream: 'KGF' star Srinidhi Shetty on her nascent journey in cinema

Shetty started her career as a model and participated in the 2016 Miss Diva pageant, where she was crowned Miss Supranational India.

Published: 15th April 2022

By PTI

MUMBAI: "KGF" star Srinidhi Shetty says she always aspired to act in movies and is glad that her dream came true soon after she won the beauty pageant Miss Supranational in 2016.

After completing her Bachelor in Electrical Engineering from Jain University in Bengaluru, Shetty started her career as a model and participated in the 2016 Miss Diva pageant, where she was crowned Miss Supranational India.

Shetty also represented India at Miss Supranational 2016 and won the global beauty pageant. Soon, the young star was flooded with acting offers and one of them was Yash-fronted Kannada action movie "KGF: Chapter 1".

"Movies were always on the agenda but I didn't think it would happen this soon and with these films. I feel blessed and fortunate that I got the opportunity early in my career, it's all like a dream. I thought that I would go and give auditions but things happened quickly. I try to work hard and I don't take all of this for granted," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

The 29-year-old model-actor, who did a look test for the film, said she was initially in disbelief when she received the offer to be part of "KGF", directed by Prashanth Neel.

"I couldn't believe I had received the opportunity. I was going for the homecoming ceremony (after the international pageant) and this was the first project I got. I went for the meeting, Prashanth narrated the story and my character. Back then it was not 'KGF' part one and two," she added.

In "KGF: Chapter 1", Shetty played the role of Reena Desai, the love interest of Yash's Rocky. She reprised the role for the film's follow-up, "KGF: Chapter 2", which released countrywide on Thursday. Shetty will next be seen opposite Tamil superstar Vikram in action-thriller "Cobra", directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and set for release in May.

"I was waiting for 'KGF' to come out but it has been released in two parts. I received a call from the team of 'Cobra'. I liked the idea when I heard the story," Shetty said.

