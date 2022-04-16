Rachana Inder roped in for comedy-entertainer

By Express News Service

Rachana Inder of Love Mocktail fame, who is currently shooting for director Shashank’s Love 360, has bagged another interesting project. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Ambareesh, will be a comedy entertainer with a social message, and Rachana will be paired alongside the lead actor Ajaya Prithvi.

For Ambareesh, who has helmed Kalantaka and the yet-to-be-released film Hope, this film marks his third venture. On the other hand, this is Ajaya Prithvi’s second film after Purushothamana Prasanga. Ajaya will be playing the role of an ambulance driver in this film, which is backed by Ravi Kumar’s Rashtrakuta Pictures banner in association with H Kumar.

The film’s muhurath took place recently and the makers have kickstarted shooting. The team shared a few stills with CE.Popular dubbing artiste and well-known actor Ravi Shankar will be back on the silver screen with this film. With Alesh handling the camerawork, and Judah Sandy scoring the music, Ambareesh’s directorial also features Cockroach Sudhi, Govinde Gowda, and Ashwin Hassan in the cast.