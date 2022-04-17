STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Vishal is proud of Yash for bringing Kannada cinema to global level

Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2', which was released a few days ago, has done extremely well at the box office around the world.

Actor Vishal(Photo | EPS, P Anand Kumar)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Tamil actor Vishal, who heaped praises on 'KGF- Chapter 2', took to micro-blogging site, to congratulate actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel for their astounding success. Vishal, who praised Sandalwood's magnum opus, congratulated the entire team on Saturday. Vishal also stated that he is proud of his hero Yash for representing the grandeur of the Kannada film industry at the world fair.

"Congrats to my dearest friend @TheNameIsYash, the entire team, the cast & the crew especially the director @prashanth_neel for his magnum opus blockbuster #KGFChapter2", Vishal's tweet reads.

The 'Pandem Kodi' actor also wrote, "I'm so proud that my friend #Yash has taken the #KannadaCinema to worldwide reach. Keep rocking #RockyBhai. GB."

Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2', which was released a few days ago, has done extremely well at the box office around the world. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has received a lot of attention from both audiences and celebrities.

