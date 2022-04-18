STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Milind to headline Deepak Madhuvanahalli’s upcoming romcom

The story of this yet-to-be-titled film  is penned by Rama Rama Re director D Satya Prakash

Published: 18th April 2022 01:10 PM

Milind

By Express News Service

Bhagyaraj director Deepak Madhuvanahalli, who has completed the shooting for his second film, Raju James Bond starring Gurunandan, is now getting ready to helm his next. Milind, who made his debut with Weekend, will be playing the lead in this yet-to-be-titled project, which will be written by Rama Rama Re director D Satya Prakash. While Satya is also penning the dialogues of the film, he will share screenplay credits with Deepak.

Billed to be a romcom, the core of the subject revolves around a 500-year-old antique material.

While the team is yet to finalise the rest of the cast, the makers have roped in composer Anoop Seelin, DoP Lavith, and editor Ajay Kumar as part of the technical team. The team is also in talks with senior actors Ravishankar, Rangayana Raghu, and Achyuth Kumar to play pivotal roles.

Backed by Manjunatha D and D Satya Prakash under the Satya and Mayura Pictures banner, the film is expected to go on floors in May. The makers plan to complete the film in a 50-day schedule, and have finalised Melkote, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chitradurga, and Shivamogga among other places as locations.

