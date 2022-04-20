‘I have never repeated a genre, but Abbabba is an exception’

By Express News Service

KM Chaitanya is busy with the post-production work of Abbabba. The film, which is slated to release in May, will be sent to the censor board in the next 10 days. “The production house is currently in talks with the distributors, and they will take a call on the release date,” says the director, who shared a few stills from the film.

Abbabba, starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar, is the second comedy-drama from Chaitanya. “My last comedy film (Parari) was made in 2013. I have never repeated a genre after that, but this film is an exception. The subject dared me to go back to try the genre again,” shares Chaitanya. However, the director finds the comedy genre the toughest among all other genres. “It is not easy to pull off a comedy-drama. But when I heard the story, I thought it would work. The film has all elements of a fun entertainer,” he says.

Deepak Alexander, a popular ad musician, who worked with Lijo Jose in Jallikattu, scores the music for this Kannada film. Manohar Joshi is the cinematographer of Abbabba. Vishwas Kashyap is the art director and has K L Rajashekar penning dialogues. Ann Augustine, an established actor in Malayalam, is making her debut as a producer with this Kannada film and she is joined by Vijay Babu and Vivek Thomas, who are backing the films under Miramar Films and Friday Films banner.

Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar were previously seen together in Family Pack, and the two have teamed up again for Abbabba. The film’s supporting cast includes AjayRaj, Thandav, Dhanu Achar, Vijay Chendoor, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Avinash.