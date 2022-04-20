STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF' star Yash takes a break with family

Yash, a complete family man, is a caring husband to his actress wife Radhika Pandit and a dear father to his two children.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Yash spends time with his family.

Sandalwood actor Yash spends time with his family. (Photo | Radhika Pandit Instagram)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Kannada superstar Yash, who attained pan-India stardom after massive success of 'KGF: Chapter 1 and 'KGF: Chapter 2', has chosen to take a break with his family after four years of hectic schedule.

Yash, a complete family man, is a caring husband to his actress wife Radhika Pandit and a dear father to his two children.

The duo often shares their picture perfect family photos which steal the hearts of their fans.

Radhika Pandit has shared a beach picture of Yash playing with his two kids - daughter Arya and son Yathrav.

The fans loved the adorable moments of the actor with his kids.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF Yash
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp