Vasishta Simha to collaborate with Chethan Keshav for a romantic thriller

The debutant director is a dancer, artiste, and fitness trainer. With music by Anoop Seelin, the yet-to-be-titled project has Ashwin Kennedy as the cinematographer.

Actor Vasishta Simha. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Vasishta Simha, who is juggling between Telugu and Kannada films, has signed his next. Titled LoveLi, the film will be directed by his long-time associate Chethan Keshav. The mahurat along with the title launch was held on Thursday. This project marks the directorial debut of Chethan. Talking about Chethan, Vasishta says, “Chethan Keshav is a multi-profile personality -- a dancer, an artiste, and he is also my fitness trainer. He has been associated with me since Mufti (2016). I have seen his work and talent, and this is his first attempt at direction.”

Throwing light on the subject of the film, Vasishta says, “It’s a love story with thriller elements. It also highlights certain social evils. I don’t think it is a regular film, and that’s why I picked it up.” LoveLi, which will go on floors next week, is produced under Ravindra Kumar’s Abhuvanasha Creations banner.

With music by Anoop Seelin, the yet-to-be-titled project has Ashwin Kennedy as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Vasishta, who recently completed the shooting of his portions for Head Bush, also has Kalachakra, Talwarpete, and his Telugu film Odela Railway Station at different stages of production. 
 

