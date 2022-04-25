Sanchari Vijay’s last film Melobba Mayavi to hit the screens this week  

By Express News Service

Late actor Sanchari Vijay’s last film, Melobba Mayavi, is set to hit the theatres on April 29. Billed to be a thriller, Melobba Mayavi is written and directed by Naveen Krishna. The film is based on true events, which revolve around illegal gemstone activities that take place in south Karnataka.

Along with Sanchari Vijay, who will play the role of Iruve (ant), the film also stars Ananya Shetty as Sakkare (sugar) and Lakshmi Arpan as Kivi (Ear). In addition to playing the antagonist, Bigg Boss contestant and actor Chakravarthy Chandrachud has also written the film’s screenplay, dialogues and lyrics

The cast also consists of Krishnamurthy Kavathar, Naveen Kumar, Pavithra Jayaram, MK Mata, and Benka Nanjappa. Pproduced by Bharath and Thanvi Amin Kolya, Melobba Mayavi has late LN Sashtry scoring the music and Manikanth Kadri doing the background score. The film’s cinematography is by Deepith BIjai Rathnakar.