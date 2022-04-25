Upendra-RGV gangster drama titled I Am R

By Express News Service

Director Ram Gopal Varma announced his collaboration with Real Star Upendra a few months ago. The director, who kept revealing key details about the project on his social media account, finally made it official.

Upendra will be playing the titular role in a gangster drama titled, I am R. The title was launched by Kichcha Sudeep at a grand launch event held on Saturday. The multilingual film will be produced by Raj Yajman under the A Square Productions banner. The producer’s family has previously backed classic projects of Dr. Rajkumar-- Balejodi, Premada Kanike, and Sakshatkara.

Speaking about working with RGV, Upendra recalled the director’s first film, Siva, starring Nagarjuna. “Watching Siva made me think twice about my own directorial, Om. I’m glad to associate with a maverick director,” said Uppi.

At the event, RGV reiterated his statement that the South Indian film industry has scored over Bollywood. “Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 1 and 2, starring Yash, proved beyond doubt that Bollywood is now looking up to the South, and Kannada industry,” said RGV, who is equally excited to direct Uppi.

Sudeep, the Chief Guest at the event, asked why he was not part of the project. “I entered the industry to become a director and it was Upendra, who pushed me to become an actor. Likewise, RGV was the one who introduced me to Bollywood,” said Sudeep, who also wished the team the best of luck for this project.

The gangster drama, based on true events, is likely to be based on the life of Bengaluru gangster, Muthappa Rai. However, RGV remained tight-lipped about other details about the project and promised to reveal them at the right time.