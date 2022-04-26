STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Avatara Purusha brims of top-notch performances: Director Suni  

The film, starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, to hit the screens on May 6.
 

A still from the film 

By Express News Service

Director Suni’s upcoming film Avatara Purusha, starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, features an ensemble cast. The first part of the duology will be hitting the screens on May 6. Ahead of the release, the director introduces us to a few pivotal characters.

“The supernatural comedy-drama has emotional family elements which is aided by the senior actor Sai Kumar, who plays an Ayurvedic Pandit. We have actor Bhavya playing the latter’s wife in the film. The mother-son sentiment between her and Sharan has come out well.

Sudharani will be seen as Sai Kumar’s sister, who has less screen space in part 1 and will occupy more space in part 2 of Avatara Purusha. This marks the second project of the trio,” says Suni. Avatara Purusha will also see Ashutosh Rana as a black magician Guru.

“There were a lot of advantages to bringing in a unique cast for the film, and these actors have done justice to their respective roles, and they add value to the story,” he says. The first single Hero Honda from Avatara Purusha released recently.

The first part of Avatara Purusha, backed by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, highlights Sharan’s popular character and has Srinagar Kitty, Balaji Manohar, and Sadhu Kokila featuring in pivotal roles. William David is the cinematographer of Avatara Purusha.

