STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s a wrap for Dhananjay’s Head Bush

The multilingual gangster drama will be out in five languages in September.
 

Published: 26th April 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay, Agni Shridhar and Shoonya

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, one of the busiest stars in Sandalwood, has been juggling with various projects. The actor, who recently completed shooting for Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, has wrapped up shooting for his multilingual film Head Bush. The film is Shoonya’s directorial debut and will be out in five languages. It is based on the life of Bengaluru’s first underworld don M P Jayaraj, the role will be played by Dhananjay.

Paayal Rajput, who is making her Kannada debut had shared a few details about the film on her social media account and had mentioned that it is set to release in September. Head Bush comprises a huge star cast including Yogi of Loose Mada fame, Crazy Star Ravichandran, Raghu Mukherjee, and Vasishta N Simha in prominent roles. The film’s music is scored by Charan Raj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Head Bush
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp