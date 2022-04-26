It’s a wrap for Dhananjay’s Head Bush

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, one of the busiest stars in Sandalwood, has been juggling with various projects. The actor, who recently completed shooting for Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, has wrapped up shooting for his multilingual film Head Bush. The film is Shoonya’s directorial debut and will be out in five languages. It is based on the life of Bengaluru’s first underworld don M P Jayaraj, the role will be played by Dhananjay.

Paayal Rajput, who is making her Kannada debut had shared a few details about the film on her social media account and had mentioned that it is set to release in September. Head Bush comprises a huge star cast including Yogi of Loose Mada fame, Crazy Star Ravichandran, Raghu Mukherjee, and Vasishta N Simha in prominent roles. The film’s music is scored by Charan Raj.