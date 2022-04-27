STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gultoo hero Naveen Shankar to play a prominent role in Dhananjay’s 25th film, Hoysala

Presented by Vijay Kiragandur, Hoysala will be produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. S Thaman will be scoring the music for the project

Published: 27th April 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay, Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj and Amrutha Iyengar at the muhurath. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Dhananjay’s 25th film, Hoysala, directed by Vijay N, was officially launched with a muhurath. Bankrolled by KRG Studios, Hoysala marks the production house’s second project with Dhananjay after Rathnan Prapancha. This project will be Vijay’s sophomore directorial.

He previously helmed the Ganesh-starrer Geetha. Dhananjay’s milestone film will feature him in the role of a cop, and Amrutha Iyengar is cast alongside him. The duo have previously worked together in Popcorn Monkey Tiger and Badava Rascal. The makers are finalising the rest of the cast, and we have learned that Naveen Shankar, who made a mark with his debut film Gultoo, has been roped in for a pivotal role.  The film will also have KGF-fame Andrew Avinash in the ensemble.

Presented by Vijay Kiragandur, Hoysala will be produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. S Thaman will be scoring the music for the project. Dhananjay, who had put on weight to play MP Jayaraj’s role in Head Bush, is now in the process of losing weight to fit into the cop role.

The actor in his previous interview with CE had mentioned that Hoysala will be the first time he will explore North Karnataka (Belagavi). Being a cop subject, Dhananjay assured me that there will be a lot of interesting incidents that will be brought on screen. Having completed his present commitments, Dhananjay is training all his focus on Hoysala.

