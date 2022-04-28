STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I wrote the script of Melobba Maayavi for my dear friend Sanchari Vijay’

Chkravarthy Chandrachud, a journalist-turned-actor, has also doubled up as a story writer for Melobba Maayavi.

Published: 28th April 2022 09:01 AM

Chkravarthy Chandrachud. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Talking about the story, Chakravarthy says, “During my tenure as a journalist, I researched about the gemstone mafia in the Western Ghats, which dates back to the times of the French and Britishers colonisation. It is older than KGF, and I thought there was a story to tell. It is a content-oriented script that blends elements of the gemstone mafia and the story of the Adivasi Madhupalkkad.”

Chakravarthy plays the role of an antagonist, Sulaiman, a gemstone smuggler in the film. “I wrote this script for Sanchari Vijay, a very dear friend of mine. Viji insisted that the climax song should only feature me, and now, it has both of us in it. The film is also singer L N Shastry’s last film, and the Nintu Hoitu Jeevagaana song was his last song,” he says.

Comments

