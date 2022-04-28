Legacy continues for Yuvarajkumar

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Yuvarajkumar of the Rajkumar family will be soon making his acting debut in Sandalwood. Now, it is officially confirmed that Yuvarajkumar will be acting in director Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming film. And it will be bankrolled by Hombale Films - the makers of the KGF franchise.

Hombale Films released a picture of Yuvarajkumar from the recent photoshoot of the film and captioned it: The Legacy Continues. On a special note, the production house also described the special bond between the Hombale Films and legendary Dr. Rajkumar’s family.

Hombale Film’s maiden production was with Puneeth Rajkumar’s film Ninnindale. The production also collaborated with the Power Star for blockbuster hits Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa - which were directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The trio had planned to collaborate for the third time. However, the project stalled due to the untimely demise of the Power Star.

Tweeting about the collaboration with Yuvarajkumar, Santhosh says, “The film is dedicated to my idol, My Power Puneeth Rajkumar, (sic)”. The director is currently busy with Jaggesh’s Raghavendra Stores, another film by Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, Yuvarajkumar is gearing up for the role. The newbie was supposed to make his debut with a project called Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava. Even a first-look teaser and poster of the film were unveiled. However, the film did not take off for unknown reasons. Wishes are pouring in for the actor from all quarters for the new journey.