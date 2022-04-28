STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Yuvarajkumar might be new to the silver screen but not to the audience’  

Santhosh Ananddram, known for films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Raajakumara and Yuvarathna, and yet-to-be released Raghavendra Stores will be directing Yuvarajkumar.

Actor Yuvarajkumar.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Santhosh Ananddram, known for films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Raajakumara and Yuvarathna, and yet-to-be released Raghavendra Stores will be directing Yuvarajkumar. Talking about the collaboration, Santhosh says that Yuvarajkumar is a bundle of talent, and he has all the capabilities of an actor. “We now have to use the talent for the script, and we have just begun the process,” says Santhosh, who is coming up with an action entertainer for Yuvarajkumar.

The director also points out that Yuvarajkumar might be new to the silver screen but not to the audience. “To me, it doesn’t matter if I am working with a star or a newcomer. It’s about what the script demands, and Yuvarajkumar is getting ready accordingly. He is dedicated, and I’m sure he will ace the action and dance sequences. He will do his best,” he says.

