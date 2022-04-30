STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rachana Rai makes her Kannada debut with Dhanveerrah’s Vamana

Rachana Rai is set to make her Sandalwood debut with Dhanveerrah’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Vamana.

Published: 30th April 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Rachana Rai

Rachana Rai is set to make her Sandalwood debut with Dhanveerrah’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Vamana. The actor will be paired opposite the Bazaar hero in the Shankar Raman directorial.

Talking about Rachana’s character, Shankar Raman says that she plays a practical high middle-class girl. “Rachana will be playing the daughter of a customs officer, and Dhanveerrah’s love interest.

She will be one of the main support systems to the hero’s character.” The film is produced by Chetan Kumar Gowda under the Equinox Global Entertainment banner and is billed to be a raw and rustic commercial entertainer. The film also stars Tara, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Adithya Menon, and Sachita Nanda in pivotal roles.With cinematography by Mahendra Simha, Vamana will have music by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp