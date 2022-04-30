Rachana Rai makes her Kannada debut with Dhanveerrah’s Vamana

By Express News Service

Rachana Rai

Rachana Rai is set to make her Sandalwood debut with Dhanveerrah’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Vamana. The actor will be paired opposite the Bazaar hero in the Shankar Raman directorial.

Talking about Rachana’s character, Shankar Raman says that she plays a practical high middle-class girl. “Rachana will be playing the daughter of a customs officer, and Dhanveerrah’s love interest.

She will be one of the main support systems to the hero’s character.” The film is produced by Chetan Kumar Gowda under the Equinox Global Entertainment banner and is billed to be a raw and rustic commercial entertainer. The film also stars Tara, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Adithya Menon, and Sachita Nanda in pivotal roles.With cinematography by Mahendra Simha, Vamana will have music by Ajaneesh Loknath.