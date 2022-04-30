Shankar Guru to helm Dheeren Ramkumar’s next

By Express News Service

Even as we wait for the release of Shiva 143, the much-anticipated debut film of Dheeren Ramkumar, the actor has signed his next. Dheeren will be headlining a project backed by James producer Kishore Pathikonda. The film will be helmed by Shankar Guru, who shot to fame with his debut film, Badava Rascal. The Dheeren film will mark Shankar Guru’s sophomore directorial.

An announcement of Dheeren’s next was made on the actor’s birthday. More details about the project, which is currently under pre-production, is expected to be out soon. Dheeren, the grandson of Dr Rajkumar, is the son of the legendary actor’s daughter Poornima and actor Ramkumar. Meanwhile, Shiva 143, directed by Anil Kumar and produced by Jayanna Films, is in the post-production stage.