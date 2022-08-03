Kannada actor Harish Raj celebrates 25 years in the film industry

By Express News Service

Harish Raj is glad to have completed 25 years in the industry. The actor, who began his career at the age of 19, initially worked with veteran directors Girish Kasaravalli (Thaayi Saheba), and Rajendra Singh Babu (Dhoni Sagali).

Today, Harish is happy to have worked in over 70 films, and he also prides on having his name etched in the Limca Book of Records for featuring in 16 different roles, in his devotional film, Sri Satyanarayana, produced and directed by him.

The actor currently shooting for a docu-drama is also waiting for the release of 20/20, which has him sharing screen space with Komal in the comedy entertainer directed by K L Rajashekar. Harish is equally happy to have made a mark in the Malayalam industry as well.

“My debut in Malayalam was with the Asif Ali-starrer B Tech. The film was a big hit, and my role as an antagonist was received well. I also got to work with Mohanlal ’s son Pranav in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, and the Mammootty-starrer CBI 5. I’m looking forward to getting more work in that industry,” says Harish Raj.

