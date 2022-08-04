'2nd Life' highlights the importance of storing stem cells

By Express News Service

Raju Devasandara, who has previously directed Akshate, Gosi Gang, and Kathle Kadu, has come up with a social thriller titled '2nd Life'. The multilingual film, shot in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of storing Stem cells. Adarsh Gunduraj, a chartered accountant by profession plays the lead in 2nd Life. “There is less awareness about stem cells, and a film on this socially relevant topic would be interesting, ‘’ says Adarsh, who spoke on the sidelines of the teaser release on Tuesday.

2nd Life, made under Jayanna films, features Sindhu Rao as the female lead and she will be seen as a visually challenged person. With Pradeep and Naveen Shakti playing the antagonists, the film’s action has been choreographed by stunt director Vikram Mor.

Raju Devasandara, who has previously directed Akshate, Gosi Gang, and Kathle Kadu, has come up with a social thriller titled '2nd Life'. The multilingual film, shot in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of storing Stem cells. Adarsh Gunduraj, a chartered accountant by profession plays the lead in 2nd Life. “There is less awareness about stem cells, and a film on this socially relevant topic would be interesting, ‘’ says Adarsh, who spoke on the sidelines of the teaser release on Tuesday. 2nd Life, made under Jayanna films, features Sindhu Rao as the female lead and she will be seen as a visually challenged person. With Pradeep and Naveen Shakti playing the antagonists, the film’s action has been choreographed by stunt director Vikram Mor.