Home Entertainment Kannada

'2nd Life' highlights the importance of storing stem cells

2nd Life, made under Jayanna films, features Sindhu Rao as the female lead and she will be seen as a visually challenged person. 

Published: 04th August 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 2nd Life

A still from 2nd Life

By Express News Service

Raju Devasandara, who has previously directed Akshate, Gosi Gang, and Kathle Kadu, has come up with a social thriller titled '2nd Life'. The multilingual film, shot in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of storing Stem cells. Adarsh Gunduraj, a chartered accountant by profession plays the lead in 2nd Life. “There is less awareness about stem cells, and a film on this socially relevant topic would be interesting, ‘’ says Adarsh, who spoke on the sidelines of the teaser release on Tuesday.

2nd Life, made under Jayanna films, features Sindhu Rao as the female lead and she will be seen as a visually challenged person.  With Pradeep and Naveen Shakti playing the antagonists, the film’s action has been choreographed by stunt director Vikram Mor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2nd Life Raju Devasandara
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp