Ashika Ranganath to play the role of Devakanye in Suni’s Gathavaibhava

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We all know that Dushyanth is set to make his debut in director Suni’s fantasy drama Gathavaibhava. CE had speculated that Ashika Ranganath will be playing the female lead in the film. Now it has been officially confirmed by the team, who have come up with an exclusive video revealing the details of the casting process, which will be out today on social media platforms.

Suni, speaking to CE revealed that his fantasy drama Gathavaibhava starring Dushyanth as a VFX artist will have Ashika playing a character named Devakanye. The first look shared by the team shows Ashika adorned in vibrant and traditional attire.

The shooting of Gathavaibhava is halfway through , and Ashika is said to have completed shooting 30 percent of her portions. The team plans to reveal the details of other characters closer to the wrap.Judah Sandy, who had previously teamed up with Suni for Operation Alamelamma and Chamak will be composing music for Gathavaibhava. William David who recently worked in Vikrant Rona will be handling the cinematography. Ullas Hydoor is taking care of the art department. Ashika’s other projects include Avatara Purusha 2 . She also has Raymo starring Ishaan and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, which is likely to be out in September. The actor is also part of a medical thriller O2, made under the PRK Production banner.

We all know that Dushyanth is set to make his debut in director Suni’s fantasy drama Gathavaibhava. CE had speculated that Ashika Ranganath will be playing the female lead in the film. Now it has been officially confirmed by the team, who have come up with an exclusive video revealing the details of the casting process, which will be out today on social media platforms. Suni, speaking to CE revealed that his fantasy drama Gathavaibhava starring Dushyanth as a VFX artist will have Ashika playing a character named Devakanye. The first look shared by the team shows Ashika adorned in vibrant and traditional attire. The shooting of Gathavaibhava is halfway through , and Ashika is said to have completed shooting 30 percent of her portions. The team plans to reveal the details of other characters closer to the wrap.Judah Sandy, who had previously teamed up with Suni for Operation Alamelamma and Chamak will be composing music for Gathavaibhava. William David who recently worked in Vikrant Rona will be handling the cinematography. Ullas Hydoor is taking care of the art department. Ashika’s other projects include Avatara Purusha 2 . She also has Raymo starring Ishaan and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, which is likely to be out in September. The actor is also part of a medical thriller O2, made under the PRK Production banner.