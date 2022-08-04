Vikipedia marks Yashvanth’s tinsel town debut

By Express News Service

Yashvanth, who made a mark on the small screen with teleserials like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ondoornalli Raja Rani, Yaare Nee Mohini, Mahadevi, is set to make his tinsel town debut with Vikipedia. Apart from directing, Yashvanth will also star in the film, which also marks the directorial debut of Somu Hoysala. “Wikipedia is more like an encyclopedia. Likewise, Vikipedia will trace the journey of my character, Vikas (a) Vicky,” says Yashvanth.

With the post-production work in full swing, the film is slated to release on August 26, and the trailer will be out on August 6.Vikipedia has Ashika Somashekar (Munduvarida Adhyaya) playing the female lead. The cast also comprises Rakshita U, Manjunath Hegde, Radha Ramachandra, and Jyoti playing important roles.Vikipedia has dialogues written by Manjunath Bhat, and Chidanand HK handling the cinematography. Rakesh UP and Nilima Rao, who has previously worked for Mahira, have composed music for this film

