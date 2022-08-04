Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikipedia marks Yashvanth’s tinsel town debut

The cast also comprises Rakshita U, Manjunath Hegde, Radha Ramachandra, and Jyoti playing important roles.

Published: 04th August 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Vikipedia'

A still from 'Vikipedia'

By Express News Service

Yashvanth, who made a mark on the small screen with teleserials like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ondoornalli Raja Rani, Yaare Nee Mohini, Mahadevi, is set to make his tinsel town debut with Vikipedia. Apart from directing, Yashvanth will also star in the film, which also marks the directorial debut of Somu Hoysala. “Wikipedia is more like an encyclopedia. Likewise, Vikipedia will trace the journey of my character, Vikas (a) Vicky,” says Yashvanth.

With the post-production work in full swing, the film is slated to release on August 26, and the trailer will be out on August 6.Vikipedia has Ashika Somashekar (Munduvarida Adhyaya) playing the female lead. The cast also comprises Rakshita U, Manjunath Hegde, Radha Ramachandra, and Jyoti playing important roles.Vikipedia has dialogues written by Manjunath Bhat, and Chidanand HK handling the cinematography. Rakesh UP and Nilima Rao, who has previously worked for Mahira, have composed music for this film

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikipedia Yashvanth Somu Hoysala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp