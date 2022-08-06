I never expected my launch vehicle to be this big: Kannada actress Radhana Ram

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan starrer D56 directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, commenced shooting with a muhurath on August 5. The trio was keen on casting a Kannada heroine and they have finally zeroed down on Radhana Ram. The debutant is the daughter of Kanasina Rani Malashree and producer Ramu.

Radhana, whose original name is Ananya, shares excitement about her debut. “With mother being a star and father a well-known producer, my brother and I always wanted to be part of the film industry. I was 13 years when I developed a passion for films and set my mind to become an actor,” she says.

Radhana Ram

She considers D56 to be her dream debut. “I was prepared for my film debut, but I never expected it to be so huge. It was actually my mother, who surprised me. I’m still in shock from the day, she told me about the project to date. I consider myself blessed and lucky to get such a launch.”

The newcomer is well aware of the mother’s star status and is happy that she got to learn a lot from her and her father Ramu. “More than an actor, my mother is down-to-earth, kind and generous. She along with my father has guided me so much. Even now, whether it is for films or life, I get advice from her. My dad always insists that hard work alone leads to success and I believe this thought has brought him so far.”

Aside from the support from her parents, Radhana made sure that she was ready as an actor to face the camera. “Growing up, I was very shy. But to be an actor I had to shed my inhibitions. So I camped in Mumbai for over 2 years and attended acting schools and learnt different styles of dance.” She adds that she has taken additional acting workshops exclusively for the film, considering the importance of her role.

The debutant states that sharing screen space with Challenging star Darshan is a surreal experience. “So far I saw mom facing the camera, and today it was my turn. Darshan sir’s Kalasipalya was made under our home banner (Ramu Films), and I am a fan of his works.”

Malashree is glad that her daughter is getting the best possible launch. “It began as a discussion which began with producer Rockline Venkatesh, and later it moved on to Tharun and Darshan. It felt nice to see the excitement in my daughter’s eyes when I told her about this project,” she says adding that she was tense till the launch. “I am glad about the positive response we’ve been receiving. I miss Ramu being around, I wish he had seen this moment.”

