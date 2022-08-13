Home Entertainment Kannada

H Vasu to direct Dhanya Ramkumar in 'Belli Kalungura'

Produced by Sa Ra Govindu, the film introduces newcomer Samarth

By Express News Service

After her debut in Ninna Sanihake, Dhanya Ramkumar has been bagging some interesting projects. Dhanya, who will be playing the female lead in Anup Revannastarrer Hide & Seek, is set to collaborate with veteran director H Vasu for a family entertainer. Titled Belli Kalungura., the title of the film is derived from the 1992 family drama starring Sunil and Malashree.

However, Vasu says that except for the title, the film has no connection with the previous film, and has come up with a family entertainer that is still relevant today.

Dhanya is paired opposite newcomer Samarth, a budding artist from Bengaluru who did his acting training in Mumbai. An official announcement of the project produced by Sa Ra Govindu was made on Friday, and the team is set to begin shooting in October.

