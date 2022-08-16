Home Entertainment Kannada

Mansore’s new poster from '19.20.21' depicts human rights violation 

The team has completed shooting for the film and is now in the post-production stage.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:54 AM

19.20.21 Poster (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The maker of films like Harivu, Naticharami, and ACT 1978, director Mansore has released an intriguing poster of his next 19.20.21 on the occasion of Independence Day. The film about human rights violations shows a man (Sampath Maithreya) beaten up, soaked in blood and fallen on the ground, and the team says that the film is based on true events, just like Suriya’s Jai Bhim. 19.20.21 cast also comprises Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Shrunga, Sampath Maithreya, Avinash, Krishna Hebbale and others in pivotal roles in 19.20.21.

A still from the film 19.20.21

The film is backed by Devraj banner, D Creations. Bindumalini will be scoring the music, and Bukkesh will is doing the background score. Cinematography is done by Shivu BK Kumar, and Editing by Arumugam. The story is written by Mansore and Veerendra Mallanna and has dialogues penned by Veerendra Mallanna and Avinash G. The team has completed shooting for the film and is now in the post production stage.

