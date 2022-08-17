Home Entertainment Kannada

Kiran Raj to headline out-and-out commercial entertainer titled 'Sherr'

The actor will be teaming up with director PraSiddh once again after Bharjari Gandu and Surekha will play the female lead.

Published: 17th August 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Raj and Surekha in a still from 'Sherr'.

By Express News Service

The Bharjari Gandu actor-director combo of Kiran Raj and PraSiddh are set to reunite for a film titled 'Sherr'. The film will be launched with a muhurath ceremony and filming will begin on August 22.

Sharing the first look stills with Cinema Express, PraSiddh says that Sherr will be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, and the story, written by him, is influenced by true incidents that happened in the city.

The Ratnamanjari director shares that there is also a romantic track with a twist. Surekha, who has played a pivotal character in Bharjari Gandu, has been roped in to play the heroine in Sherr.

The technical team of Bharjari Gandu — composer Gummineni Vijay and DoP Kitty Kaushik — will also be returning for Sherr.

Pra Siddh’s Sherr produced by Dr Sudershan Sunder Raj will also feature Tanisha Kuppanda, Yash Shetty, Bala Rajwadi, and Sharath Lohitashwa in pivotal roles.

Kiran Raj, who is juggling between serials, films, and his social work, has a good lineup of projects.

While Bharjari Gandu is planned for a September release, his other films like Baddis, Chicken Puliyogare, Chatushpatha, and Vikram Gowda, are at different stages of production.

