Jack Manjunath bags distribution rights of 'Lucky Man'

By Express News Service

Lucky Man, directed by Nagendra Prasad, is set to have a theatrical release on September 9. The latest news is that noted distributor, Manjunath Gowda (Jack Manju), who recently produced Vikrant Rona has bagged the Karnataka distribution rights of Lucky Man. Inspired by the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule, Lucky Man has Love Mocktail hero Krishna playing the lead.

The film also stars Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in a pivotal cameo in the role of God. Prabhudheva is also part of the cast. Prabhudeva and Puneeth will be sharing screen space for the first time for a dance number, which is also said to be one of the highlights of Lucky Man.

Also starring Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshni Prakash, the film is produced by PR Meenakshi Sundaram and R Sundara Kamaraj under the Parsa Pictures banner.

While Lucky Man’s music is composed by V2 Vijay and Vicky, the cinematography and editing are handled by Jeeva Shankar and JV Manikanda Balaji, respectively.

