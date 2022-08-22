Home Entertainment Kannada

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule to be launched with a pooja ceremony

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, and there are speculations doing the rounds about the likes of Priyamani joining the cast in the sequel.

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The humongous success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa - The Rise has earned scores of fans for not just its star Allu Arjun but the franchise itself. With various rumours going on about the sequel, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule, the makers took to social media to announce the official launch date.

Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, will be launched with a pooja ceremony on Monday. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, and there are speculations doing the rounds about the likes of Priyamani joining the cast in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who was supposed to be part of the original, was rumoured to be part of the sequel. However, sources close to the actor had downright refused these claims. Meanwhile, the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule was put on hold due to the Producers’ union’s decision to halt filming in the industry. However, the deck seems to have cleared as the filming is set to begin after the pooja.

