More than excitement, I also have a sense of fear about Shiva 143: Manvita Kamath

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It’s been a while since Manvita Kamath, the actor of films like Kendasampige and Tagaru, has seen herself on the big screen. Her upcoming film, Shiva 143, directed by Anil Kumar, and backed by Jayanna Films, is set to hit the theatres this week.

“I think in my case, the anxiety while shooting extends to the film’s release too. Though the pandemic did impact the world, I thought it taught me a lot too. The last two years have been a learning lesson for me. Thankfully, this time I took to complete my studies, and it has helped me to think of an alternative.”

How is it to have Shiva 143 finally hit the screens? “More than excitement, I also have a sense of fear about Shiva 143. I have done a very bold role, and I’m waiting to see myself on screen. I’m also excited to see how audience would react to my role. The fear comes because the Kannada industry hasn’t seen such a bold heroine. Bold is not just about exposing, but also about behaviour.

Many heroines from Sandalwood would want to be the next-door-girl or have the ‘bubbly girl’ image. But with Shiva 143, all I expect is ‘hate’. If I make the audience hate me, then the effort that went into the character will be justified. It will also be challenging to erase that hatred in the next film. So there is a fear and I hope that the ‘hate’ tag will not be attached to my name forever.” Shiva 143 is an adaptation of Telugu hit film, RX 100, and does Manvita worry about comparisons with Payal Rajput, who played the role in the original? “Definitely. But I wanted to make sure I rise above comparisons.

After the audience watch the film, they will come to know that I’m not imitating anybody, and have given a different treatment to the character.” Shiva 143 marks the debut of Dheeren Ramkumar, and he is the latest actor to come from the Rajkumar clan. How was it to star opposite a newcomer? “To be honest, I have manifested it. I was on Facebook during the launch of Kendasampige, and around the same time, Dheeren had put a lot of photoshoot pictures.

At that time, I felt he was definitely a hero material, and if at all he is taking the acting plunge, I wanted to work alongside him. After 5 years, I became his heroine.” So how was it to get into the skin of a character like Madhu in Shiva 143? “I was just there as an actor, and I have justified my behaviour.

Such shades ask us to behave in a certain way. Acting is nothing but behaving, otherwise, we can’t express ourselves. I will be happy if I am half successful in playing that character. I also have to prepare for the other sector of the outcome, and plan to recover my image,” she says. Manvita, meanwhile, is also looking forward to Rajasthan Diaries, which is releasing soon.

It’s been a while since Manvita Kamath, the actor of films like Kendasampige and Tagaru, has seen herself on the big screen. Her upcoming film, Shiva 143, directed by Anil Kumar, and backed by Jayanna Films, is set to hit the theatres this week. “I think in my case, the anxiety while shooting extends to the film’s release too. Though the pandemic did impact the world, I thought it taught me a lot too. The last two years have been a learning lesson for me. Thankfully, this time I took to complete my studies, and it has helped me to think of an alternative.” How is it to have Shiva 143 finally hit the screens? “More than excitement, I also have a sense of fear about Shiva 143. I have done a very bold role, and I’m waiting to see myself on screen. I’m also excited to see how audience would react to my role. The fear comes because the Kannada industry hasn’t seen such a bold heroine. Bold is not just about exposing, but also about behaviour. Many heroines from Sandalwood would want to be the next-door-girl or have the ‘bubbly girl’ image. But with Shiva 143, all I expect is ‘hate’. If I make the audience hate me, then the effort that went into the character will be justified. It will also be challenging to erase that hatred in the next film. So there is a fear and I hope that the ‘hate’ tag will not be attached to my name forever.” Shiva 143 is an adaptation of Telugu hit film, RX 100, and does Manvita worry about comparisons with Payal Rajput, who played the role in the original? “Definitely. But I wanted to make sure I rise above comparisons. After the audience watch the film, they will come to know that I’m not imitating anybody, and have given a different treatment to the character.” Shiva 143 marks the debut of Dheeren Ramkumar, and he is the latest actor to come from the Rajkumar clan. How was it to star opposite a newcomer? “To be honest, I have manifested it. I was on Facebook during the launch of Kendasampige, and around the same time, Dheeren had put a lot of photoshoot pictures. At that time, I felt he was definitely a hero material, and if at all he is taking the acting plunge, I wanted to work alongside him. After 5 years, I became his heroine.” So how was it to get into the skin of a character like Madhu in Shiva 143? “I was just there as an actor, and I have justified my behaviour. Such shades ask us to behave in a certain way. Acting is nothing but behaving, otherwise, we can’t express ourselves. I will be happy if I am half successful in playing that character. I also have to prepare for the other sector of the outcome, and plan to recover my image,” she says. Manvita, meanwhile, is also looking forward to Rajasthan Diaries, which is releasing soon.