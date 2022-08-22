Home Entertainment Kannada

More than excitement, I also have a sense of fear about Shiva 143: Manvita Kamath

"I’m excited to see how audience would react to my role. The fear comes because Kannada industry hasn’t seen such a bold heroine. Bold is not just about exposing, but also about behaviour," she said.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Manvita Kamath, the actor of films like Kendasampige and Tagaru. (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It’s been a while since Manvita Kamath, the actor of films like Kendasampige and Tagaru, has seen herself on the big screen. Her upcoming film, Shiva 143, directed by Anil Kumar, and backed by Jayanna Films, is set to hit the theatres this week.

“I think in my case, the anxiety while shooting extends to the film’s release too. Though the pandemic did impact the world, I thought it taught me a lot too. The last two years have been a learning lesson for me. Thankfully, this time I took to complete my studies, and it has helped me to think of an alternative.”

How is it to have Shiva 143 finally hit the screens? “More than excitement, I also have a sense of fear about Shiva 143. I have done a very bold role, and I’m waiting to see myself on screen. I’m also excited to see how audience would react to my role. The fear comes because the Kannada industry hasn’t seen such a bold heroine. Bold is not just about exposing, but also about behaviour.

Many heroines from Sandalwood would want to be the next-door-girl or have the ‘bubbly girl’ image. But with Shiva 143, all I expect is ‘hate’. If I make the audience hate me, then the effort that went into the character will be justified. It will also be challenging to erase that hatred in the next film. So there is a fear and I hope that the ‘hate’ tag will not be attached to my name forever.” Shiva 143 is an adaptation of Telugu hit film, RX 100, and does Manvita worry about comparisons with Payal Rajput, who played the role in the original? “Definitely. But I wanted to make sure I rise above comparisons.

After the audience watch the film, they will come to know that I’m not imitating anybody, and have given a different treatment to the character.” Shiva 143 marks the debut of Dheeren Ramkumar, and he is the latest actor to come from the Rajkumar clan. How was it to star opposite a newcomer? “To be honest, I have manifested it. I was on Facebook during the launch of Kendasampige, and around the same time, Dheeren had put a lot of photoshoot pictures.

At that time, I felt he was definitely a hero material, and if at all he is taking the acting plunge, I wanted to work alongside him. After 5 years, I became his heroine.” So how was it to get into the skin of a character like Madhu in Shiva 143? “I was just there as an actor, and I have justified my behaviour.

Such shades ask us to behave in a certain way. Acting is nothing but behaving, otherwise, we can’t express ourselves. I will be happy if I am half successful in playing that character. I also have to prepare for the other sector of the outcome, and plan to recover my image,” she says. Manvita, meanwhile, is also looking forward to Rajasthan Diaries, which is releasing soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manvita Kamath Shiva 143
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp