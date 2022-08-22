Home Entertainment Kannada

Vihan, Ankita Amar’s love drama titled Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali

Directed by Chandrajith Beliappa, the film is backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios. The team is looking to start filming in September and aiming for a 2023 Summer release.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Chandrajith Beliappa’s debut directorial, backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, has been titled as Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. The romantic film stars relative newcomers Vihan and Ankita Amar as the leads.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is billed as an attempt to capture the essence of yesteryear romance, and explore the relevance of today’s love, and if it can stand the test of the future. Chandrajith Belliappa, a member of the 7 Odds writing team of Rakshit Shetty, has worked as a writer for Avane Srimannaryana and Kirik Party.

He had previously directed the Rainbowl and story in Kathasangama. The team is looking to start filming in September and aiming for a 2023 Summer release. With Gagan Baderiya as the composer, Srivathsan Selvarajan is onboard as the cinematographer of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali.

