Gaalipata 2 scores big in the overseas market

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It seems like the golden days are back for Ganesh. The actor, who already has earned a fan base, has just expanded it with the release of his latest, Gaalipata 2. The film, which is currently doing well at the Karnataka box office, is also being received well among the Kannada audience residing abroad. Directed by Yogaraj Bhat, Gaalipata 2 was released on August 12, and got a good opening outside India too with 250 shows in more than 150 centers.

The film’s success has pushed it to be screened in more theatres in the second week. Gaalipata 2, which has earned a good share in the Karnataka market, cashing up to Rs 15 crores since its release, continues to do well in the State, and in other cities across India like Mumbai and Hyderabad. Expressing elation about the development, Ganesh said, “Pan-India movies are everywhere now. Ours is a pure Kannada movie. Initially, our expectation with the releases in the other cities was to have just around 50 per cent occupancy.

In the first week, we saw almost 70- 80 per cent seats being occupied, and now, it is almost filled up completely. Above all, the response to our film in the overseas market is even more pleasing. I did not expect this kind of response four our film. Having 250 shows in the first week itself is a big win, and credit for this should go to director Yogaraj Bhat, and producer Ramesh Reddy.” Also starring Diganth Manchale, Pawan Kumar, Anant Nag, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre, the film is a sequel to the Ganesh- Yogaraj Bhat’s director’s 2008 film, Gaalipata.

