Niranjan Sudhindra’s superstar to be a multilingual

By Express News Service

We had told you that Superstar starring, Upendra’s nephew Niranjan Sudhindra will be directed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu. Now it has been announced that it will be backed by Ramas Media Creations. Producer Rama, a daughter of retired police official Sathyanarayana, had previously financed Telugu films, Superstar marks her first production venture in Kannada.

An official announcement about the collaboration was made recently, and the logo was launched by Upendra on the occasion. “Ramesh Venkatesh Baabu (RVB) reached out to me and told me about his film Superstar. I found it interesting and decided to bankroll it. From the rushes of the film, I can say it has signs of a good commercial entertainer. We are also planning to collaborate with more projects with the actor-director combo,” said Rama. This will be the first multilingual film for the one-film-old-actor Niranjan, and interestingly, the makers, who are left with the last 2 schedules and the entire film shot in around 14 sets, which was created in different parts of Bengaluru.

Niranjan said that the title belongs to Upendra, which was considered our film’s title, and I will make sure there is no damage created to that name. Superstar will have Niranjan playing a top dancer, who goes on to gain international visibility.

The actor has transformed his looks for the film, which is in the last phase of shooting. Model-turned-actor, Zaara Yesmin, a sensation on social media marks her Kannada debut with Superstar. The film also consists of choreographer-actor Sundar Mugur, Devaraj, Sitara, Avinash, and Pavithra Lokesh. Superstar will have music by Raghavendra and V Giri of Villain fame is in charge of the cinematography.

We had told you that Superstar starring, Upendra’s nephew Niranjan Sudhindra will be directed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu. Now it has been announced that it will be backed by Ramas Media Creations. Producer Rama, a daughter of retired police official Sathyanarayana, had previously financed Telugu films, Superstar marks her first production venture in Kannada. An official announcement about the collaboration was made recently, and the logo was launched by Upendra on the occasion. “Ramesh Venkatesh Baabu (RVB) reached out to me and told me about his film Superstar. I found it interesting and decided to bankroll it. From the rushes of the film, I can say it has signs of a good commercial entertainer. We are also planning to collaborate with more projects with the actor-director combo,” said Rama. This will be the first multilingual film for the one-film-old-actor Niranjan, and interestingly, the makers, who are left with the last 2 schedules and the entire film shot in around 14 sets, which was created in different parts of Bengaluru. Niranjan said that the title belongs to Upendra, which was considered our film’s title, and I will make sure there is no damage created to that name. Superstar will have Niranjan playing a top dancer, who goes on to gain international visibility. The actor has transformed his looks for the film, which is in the last phase of shooting. Model-turned-actor, Zaara Yesmin, a sensation on social media marks her Kannada debut with Superstar. The film also consists of choreographer-actor Sundar Mugur, Devaraj, Sitara, Avinash, and Pavithra Lokesh. Superstar will have music by Raghavendra and V Giri of Villain fame is in charge of the cinematography.