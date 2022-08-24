Music rights of suri-abishek’s bad manners sold for a good price

By Express News Service

It seems like director Suri’s Bad Manners, starring Abishek Ambareesh, is hitting the right chord before its release. The music rights of the film have been bagged by Aanand Audio for a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Bad Manners has Charan Raj scoring the music, and this project will mark his third collaboration with the director.

Billed as an action entertainer, Bad Manners features Abishek in the role of a cop. Backed by Sudhir KM, the makers are almost through with the shooting and are simultaneously working on the post-production.

“We have two songs and some patchwork left, which will be done in a 15-day schedule. We are planning to complete filming in September,” says producer Sudhir.

The film, which also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar, has Shekar S handling the cinematography.

It seems like director Suri’s Bad Manners, starring Abishek Ambareesh, is hitting the right chord before its release. The music rights of the film have been bagged by Aanand Audio for a whopping Rs 1 crore. Bad Manners has Charan Raj scoring the music, and this project will mark his third collaboration with the director. Billed as an action entertainer, Bad Manners features Abishek in the role of a cop. Backed by Sudhir KM, the makers are almost through with the shooting and are simultaneously working on the post-production. “We have two songs and some patchwork left, which will be done in a 15-day schedule. We are planning to complete filming in September,” says producer Sudhir. The film, which also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar, has Shekar S handling the cinematography.