Home Entertainment Kannada

Music rights of suri-abishek’s bad manners sold for a good price

The action commercial entertainer is in the last leg of filming.

Published: 24th August 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada director Suri’s Bad Manners

Kannada director Suri’s Bad Manners

By Express News Service

It seems like director Suri’s Bad Manners, starring Abishek Ambareesh, is hitting the right chord before its release. The music rights of the film have been bagged by Aanand Audio for a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Bad Manners has Charan Raj scoring the music, and this project will mark his third collaboration with the director.

Billed as an action entertainer, Bad Manners features Abishek in the role of a cop. Backed by Sudhir KM, the makers are almost through with the shooting and are simultaneously working on the post-production.

“We have two songs and some patchwork left, which will be done in a 15-day schedule. We are planning to complete filming in September,” says producer Sudhir.

The film, which also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar, has Shekar S handling the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suri Bad Manners Abishek Ambareesh Aanand Audio Charan Raj
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp