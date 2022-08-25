Fans get emotional on seeing Puneeth play God in Lucky Man

By Express News Service

Luckyman, which marks choreographer-actor Nagendra Prasad’s directorial debut in Kannada, is all set to release on September 9.

The audio launch of the film was graced by Nagendra Prasad’s father, Mugur Sundar, his brothers Raju Sundaram, and Prabhudheva, actors Kichch a Sudeep, Rock line Venkatesh, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vinay Rajkumar and Yuvarajkumar, Sadhu Kokila, and Tamil actor Vijay Antony.

Everyone including the film’s star cast -- Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Roshni Prakash-- spoke about Appu and how much they miss him. The film is an adaptation of the Tamil hit film, Oh My Kadavule, the Kannada version of the fantasy romantic drama stars Krishna in the lead and Puneeth Rajkumar in an extended cameo.

Fans got emotional at the event watching a glimpse of Puneeth dancing with Prabhudheva in the lyrical video of Baaro Rajasong, which was followed by the trailer which features Puneeth as God.

Watching the trailer and the song, Sudeep said, ”Everyone watching Lucky Man should cherish and celebrate Appu’s presence as we will not get another chance. I smiled watching the trailer as Puneeth’s character as God is completely justified.”

Krishna said, “I have acted in Appu’s films in the past. But I feel lucky that he has acted in a film, which has me playing the lead.”

Nagendra Prasad, thanked everyone who was a part of Lucky Man, especially his brother, Prabhudeva, who helped to bring Appu on board. The film is produced by PR Meenakshi Sundaram and R Sundara Kamaraj under the Parsa Pictures banner.

