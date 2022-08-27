Home Entertainment Kannada

Gurugalu Namma Gurugalu from Guru Shishyaru is a tribute to teachers

The second song from the film, stars a bunch of teachers from across Karnataka along with actors Dattanna and Sharan.

By Express News Service

Even as Aane Madi Heluteeni, the first single from Guru Shishyaru is becoming a favourite among the listeners, the makers released the second track from the film. Titled Gurugalu Namma Gurugalu, the song is a tribute to teachers, and stars a bunch of teachers from across Karnataka along with actors Dattanna and Sharan.

Composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath and written by V Nagendra Prasad, the song is sung by Vijay Prakash. Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, Guru Shishyaru is set in the 1990s and features Sharan as a kho-kho coach, The film has Nishvika as the heroine, and features Apurva Kasaravalli and Suresh Heblikar in pivotal roles.

The cast also includes 13 young actors, who play students and members of the kho-kho team. Ekanth (son of Nenapirali Prem), Rakshak (late comedian Bullett Prakash’s son), Manikanta Nayak (son of MLA Raju Gowda), Suriya (Ravi Shankar Gowda’s son), and Harshith (Naveen Krishna’s son) are part of the film, which is backed by Sharan and Tharun Kishore Sudhir. With cinematography by Sudhakar Shetty, Guru Shishyaru is now in the post-production stage.

