Vyjanath Biradar turns hero at 70 in his 500th film '90 Bidi Manig Nadi'

The film is titled 90 Bidi Manig Nadi, and has a peppy dance number choreographed by Bhushan.

By Express News Service

Noted character artiste Vyjanath Biradar is set to turn her at the age of 70, and in his 500th film, titled 90 Bidi Manig Nadi. Jointly directed by Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni, the shooting of the film was recently concluded.

The makers have released a song, Single Kan Double Horn, which has Biradar shaking a leg along with heroine Neetha Maindargi to the peppy dance number choreographed by Bhushan. Composed and written by Shivu Beragi, the song took Biradar five days of rehearsals.

The entire film was shot in North Karnataka and has Biradar playing the role of an Agarbatti seller. Speaking at the song release event, Biradar said, “An artist is like a Stone. He should be chiselled for a variety of roles.

Despite my primary-level education, I got my first audition at Dharwad Panchalingeshwara Nataka Mandali, and my final competitor was a graduate. However, my stubborn nature to learn pushed me thus far.

While I might have earned a lot of money from this profession, I’m also happy to have completed 500 films.” Backed by Ratnamala Badardinni under the Amma Talkies banner, the film, which has Veer Samarth taking care of the background score, also stars Dharma in the role of a cop.

