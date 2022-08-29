Actor Meghana Gaonkar brings police power to Shivaji Surathkal 2

By Express News Service

The makers of Shivaji Surathkal 2 shared the first look of Meghana Gaonkar, who plays DCP Deepa Kamath, a tough cop. Director Akash Srivatsa shares that Meghana’s role is modelled from a lot of young IPS women officers.

Meghana as DCP Deepa Kamath plays the boss of Ramesh Aravind’s titular character. Sharing that Meghana brings police power to the film, Akash says, “Another speciality is Meghana’s father is a real-life police officer, who helped her prepare for the character.” Written by Akash, Shivaji Surathkal 2 is backed by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda.

The makers have started the post-production work, and are currently working on the dubbing. Shivaji Surathkal 2 is expected to be out on January 2023, and the teaser will be released on September 10, on the occasion of Ramesh Aravind’s birthday.

Shivaji Surathkal 2 also stars Raghu Ramanakoppa, Radhika Narayan, Shobharaj, Srinivasa Prabhu, and Sumanth Bhat in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Srishti Shetty and Madhura Gowda. Shivaji Surathkal 2 has Nakul Abhayankar and Madhu Ambat handling the music and cinematography, respectively.

