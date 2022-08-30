Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Every project of mine need not be a pan-India film’: Srinidhi Shetty

"With content being the king, language is no longer a barrier. This mindset will help films reach a wider audience", she says.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:40 AM

''KGF' star Srinidhi Shetty

''KGF' star Srinidhi Shetty (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

After  KGF’s massive success, Srinidhi Shetty is a part of yet-another multi-lingual Cobra. The film also marks her debut in Tamil. She says that the script, director and actor Vikram equally compelled her to sign the film. “I had watched Ajay Gnanamuthu’s previous film, Imaikkaa Nodigal and liked it a lot. It was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and helped me realise the director’s capabilities."

"As for Vikram, he is a brand by himself and that is enough to attract the audience. So everything about Cobra compelled me to take up the project,” says Srinidhi, She goes on to recall how she came on board.

“The director had watched one of my interviews and approached me. Simultaneously, I got to know the splendid star cast and music by AR Rahman. I feel honoured to have worked with the team.

About Vikram, Srinidhi says, “He is a legend and an inspiration. I have grown up watching his films. I was in awe watching his performance in Cobra. On the personal front, he is a very kind person. Vikram is like a child, he always created a fun atmosphere on the sets, and he’s generous. He would behave like a newcomer to make us comfortable. A star can’t be this sweet. I’m glad that my first film in Tamil is with him,” says Srinidhi, who is happy to have dubbed for the Kannada version as well.

Srinidhi also states that there is no compulsion that every film of hers should be a multi-lingual. “KGF began as a Kannada film, but the end result made it a pan-India project. A film becoming pan-Indian depends on the response we get from the audience. I’m very glad that Cobra will also be released in multiple languages including Kannada and Telugu. With content being the king, language is no longer a barrier. This mindset will help films reach a wider audience. I’m now waiting to hear the people’s opinion on Cobra,” she says.

