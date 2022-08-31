Home Entertainment Kannada

Actress-turned-politician Ramya to venture into film production in Sandalwood

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada film actress Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, is to make a comeback again in Sandalwood, ending her years of sabbatical.

This time, she is venturing into web series and film-making with her production house 'AppleBox Studios'.

The actress, who also had an active political stint and was an MP from Mandya, announced her desire on social media.

"AppleBox Studios is currently on the threshold of producing two theatrical films, which will be distributed by KRG Studios. I'm excited about both of these projects. AppleBox Studios will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and web series," Ramya said in a statement.

The actress, who debuted with Puneeth Rajkumar in a Kannada movie 'Abhi', made a mark in 'Aakash', 'Gowramma', 'Jothe Jotheyali' and 'Amruthadhare'.

