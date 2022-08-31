I intend to be part of meaningful roles, says 'Kavaludaari' star Roshni Prakash

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Kavaludaari brought Roshni Prakash into the limelight, and the actor, who wishes to do similarly meaningful roles, found herself one with Lucky Man. The Nagendra Prasad directorial, a remake of Tamil superhit Oh My Kadavule, will be out on September 9. “I had watched Oh My Kadavule much before I got the offer from team Lucky Man, and I liked the film.

I had my eyes on the role played by Vani Bhojan in the original. I felt that character had a certain depth to it, and she had a separate track in the film, which is something we hardly find in cinemas today. Secondly, knowing the kind of cast who were part of the film became a plus point. I got to know that Puneeth Rajkumar was playing a pivotal role in Lucky Man, and I didn’t think twice after that. Having worked for Kavaludaari made under his production house, I was quite excited to be working in a film that starred Powerstar. It was kind of a blessing to me,” she says.

However, Roshni harbours a sense of regret about not having shared screenspace with the late actor. “We were told that there will be a special dance number featuring Puneeth, Prabhudeva, and us, but there was a last-minute change, and we couldn’t be part of the song.”

How is it for Roshni to be part of a remake, especially at a time, when multilingualism is in rage? “As an artiste, the character given is already running in my mind. This is like a textbook for me. I look at remake films as an opportunity to go the extra mile, and make the film, and my character better. As far as it is reaching more audiences, I will be happy to see more people being entertained,” says the actor, who is looking to mark in Tamil and Telugu too.

“When Roshni Prakash does a film, I want people to come and watch it. That will happen only when I take up good roles. From my end, I am trying my best to be part of the characters, which make sense to me,” says Roshni, who also has two Tamil films — Vekahi and Vyper — in different stages of production. “I also have a project signed with a big production company, which is likely to begin in October.

I have shot for a web series, directed by Vamsi Krishna. This apart, I also have a Kannada film, Murphy, directed by Pradeep Varma, which might be out in December,” reveals Roshni, who says that Kavaludaari has been the biggest boon to her and she will always be grateful to Hemanth M Rao and Puneeth. “That first experience helped me to understand the industry better. It gave me a standard to aim for. For every film I do, Kavaludaari is my yardstick. I am expanding my horizons with roles that value my career,” she signs off.

