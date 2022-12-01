Kantara holds strong in theatres, despite OTT release  

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released on September 30 and went on to become a major blockbuster. With the film entering its 10th week, the buzz around the film hasn’t ceased yet.

While the Tulu version of the action thriller is slated to release in around 50 plus screens across Karnataka on Dec 2, the production house will be adding 50 more screens for the Kannada version making it 250 theatres on the whole. Kantara, which registered a massive box office success across multiple languages, is still in-demand-film, despite getting an OTT release.

The controversy surrounding the rights of the music in the crucial song Varaha Roopam led to the removal of the song from the theatrical and OTT versions.

The makers are expected to update the status of the song’s rights soon and put an end to the confusion. Apart from playing the lead, Rishab Shetty has written and directed Kantara.

The story follows the struggle between villagers and forest authorities surrounding a land encroachment.

The film produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hommbale Films has Sapthami Gowda playing the female lead and has actors Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prasad Thuminad, Swaraj Shetty, and Manasi Sudhir playing important roles.

