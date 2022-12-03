Rishab Shetty’s 'Shivamma' showered with awards  

By Express News Service

Shivamma, produced by Rishab Shetty, has been showered with awards at various festivals. The film won the Young Jury Award at the 4th edition of Festival Des 3 Continents Film Festivals.

Rishab, who is busy doing the promotional rounds for Kantara, expressed his elation about Shivamma winning big, and congratulated writer/director Jaishankar Aryar and the team on his social media account.

Shivamma is about a 46-year-old woman, who works as a cook in a government school, and takes care of her paraplegic husband. She also pursues a marketing business with a passion for the future of her children.

This film is shot in Yarehanchinala village of Kuknur taluk of Koppal district and all the actors are from the same town and all of them are debutants. Shivamma won the Work in Progress at Film Bazaar organized by NFDC, and bagged the first prize at the Busan Film Festival.

It has already been selected for several film festivals and is expected to be screened in more film festivals. Meanwhile, the production house is delighted to announce their next Kannada short film, The Echo, which will be directed by Praveen Shivanna.

